USD/INR Price Analysis: Hovers near multi-month low of 73.15

- USD/INR makes cautious moves in the Asian session.
- The pair awaits a confirmation on the daily chart before any directional move.
- Bearish MACD favors the downside momentum.
The USD/INR pair seems to hold the lower ground in early dealings on Tuesday. The pair follows the previous day’s sluggish move within a narrow trade band for the time being.
The pair is under continuous selling pressure following the April 21 high at 75.63 and witness heavy price correction.
USD/INR daily chart
On the daily chart, the USD/INR pair is hovering in the vicinity of the previous day’s closing at 73.26. The mentioned price level is seen as a critical level with the formation of multiple bottoms in the 73.20 area.
If the price takes the consideration of the multi support as stated above, then it would seek the first upside target at the May 11 high at 73.52. The descending trendline from the highs of 75.63 acts as a defense for the USD/INR bulls.
A break above the trend line would prompt fresh buying opportunities towards the 73.95 horizontal resistance level, which would provide additional strength to the bulls to take over the April 30 high at 74.22.
On the flip side, if the price sustains below the 73.20 level, then it could touch the levels last seen in March, with the first stop at the March 31 low at 73.09. It could further retest the March 30 low at 72.73.
The negative Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator could help bring the 72.50 horizontal support level back into the picture.
USD/INR Additional Levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.208
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0530
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|73.261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.079
|Daily SMA50
|73.6679
|Daily SMA100
|73.336
|Daily SMA200
|73.5915
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.7148
|Previous Daily Low
|73.1466
|Previous Weekly High
|73.7151
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.195
|Previous Monthly High
|75.6321
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.3636
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.4977
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.0334
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.8059
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.4652
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.6017
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.9424
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.1699
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Well placed for 1.22 on USD sell-off, focus on Eurozone GDP, Lagarde
EUR/USD flirts with weekly tops near 1.2170, looking to recapture 1.2200. Vaccine optimism extends US dollar weakness amid a light calendar. Eurozone GDP could justify European Commission’s upbeat forecast. ECB President Lagarde may add to the economic recovery hopes.
GBP/USD moves to a fresh high in pursuit of the 1.42 area
GBP/USD is on the warpath as the US dollar loses traction and support of yields. Cable has travelled between a low of 1.4125 to a high of 1.4174 while the greenback teeters near multi-month lows with Treasury yields stalling due. Bulls target the 1.42 area in a break on the daily resistance.
GBP/USD moves to a fresh high in pursuit of the 1.42 area
GBP/USD is on the warpath as the US dollar loses traction and support of yields. Cable has travelled between a low of 1.4125 to a high of 1.4174 while the greenback teeters near multi-month lows with Treasury yields stalling due. Bulls target the 1.42 area in a break on the daily resistance.
Ripple clears one of two hurdles, primed for 25% advance
XRP price is showing a bullish bias after its recent upswing that cleared a crucial level. Another stiff resistance level stands between Ripple and its move to new yearly highs. A breakdown of $1.312 will spell trouble for Ripple and might invalidate it.
Inflation concerns may become dollar’s friend
The inflation proves to be a short-term spike that should resolve itself as the economy returns to something like normal. However, short-term inflation can become self-fulfilling if the Fed loses credibility, because then, inflation expectations will lose their anchor to its 2% target.