USD/INR Price Analysis: Hovers near multi-month low of 73.15

  • USD/INR makes cautious moves in the Asian session.
  • The pair awaits a confirmation on the daily chart before any directional move.
  • Bearish MACD favors the downside momentum.

The USD/INR pair seems to hold the lower ground in early dealings on Tuesday. The pair follows the previous day’s sluggish move within a narrow trade band for the time being.

The pair is under continuous selling pressure following the April 21 high at 75.63 and witness heavy price correction.

USD/INR daily chart

On the daily chart, the USD/INR pair is hovering  in the vicinity of the previous day’s closing at 73.26. The mentioned price level is seen as a critical level with the formation of multiple bottoms in the 73.20 area.

If the price takes the consideration of the multi support as stated above, then it would seek the first upside target at the May 11 high at 73.52. The descending trendline from the highs of 75.63 acts as a defense for the USD/INR bulls. 

A break above the trend line would prompt fresh buying opportunities towards the 73.95 horizontal resistance level, which would provide additional strength to the bulls to take over the April 30 high at 74.22.

On the flip side, if the price sustains below the 73.20 level, then it could touch the levels last seen in March, with the first stop at the March 31 low at 73.09. It could further retest the March 30 low  at 72.73.

The negative Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator could help bring the 72.50 horizontal support level back into the picture.
 

USD/INR Additional Levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 73.208
Today Daily Change -0.0530
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 73.261
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.079
Daily SMA50 73.6679
Daily SMA100 73.336
Daily SMA200 73.5915
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.7148
Previous Daily Low 73.1466
Previous Weekly High 73.7151
Previous Weekly Low 73.195
Previous Monthly High 75.6321
Previous Monthly Low 73.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.3636
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.4977
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.0334
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.8059
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.4652
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.6017
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.9424
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.1699

 

 

