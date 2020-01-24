USD/INR Price Analysis: Holds steady near 100-day SMA, around 71.30 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/INR failed to capitalize on the early uptick to two-week tops.
  • The set-up warrants some caution before placing any directional bets.

Following an early uptick to two-week tops, the USD/INR cross witnessed a modest intraday pullback and now seems to have stabilized near 100-day SMA.

Acceptance above the said region should inspire bullish traders and pave the way for an extension of the recent bounce from the very important 200-day SMA.

Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have managed to maintain a mildly bullish bias, albeit seemed struggling to gain any meaningful positive momentum.

The near-term technical set-up warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bets and positioning for the pair’s next leg of a directional move.

Having said that, some follow-through buying might now lift the pair further towards the 72.00 round-figure mark ahead of the 72.20-30 supply zone.

On the flip side, pullbacks might continue to attract some dip-buying near the 71.00 level, below which the pair might slide back to the 70.65-60 region (200-DMA).

USD/INR daily chart

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.308
Today Daily Change -0.0723
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 71.3803
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2374
Daily SMA50 71.2893
Daily SMA100 71.2222
Daily SMA200 70.5506
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.465
Previous Daily Low 71.0796
Previous Weekly High 71.27
Previous Weekly Low 70.5875
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.3178
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.2268
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1516
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9229
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7662
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.537
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.6937
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.9224

 

 

