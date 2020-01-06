USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback spikes to December 2019 highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bulls are looking at the November highs. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 72.65 resistance.
 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
In the second part of 2019, USD/INR consolidated in a bull flag the 2018 bull run while above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs).
 
 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot is trading in a rectangle pattern in the 70.40-72.40 range while above the main daily SMAs. Bulls want a daily close above 72.65 to climb towards the 73.00 handle. However, if those levels get faded, the market is set to remain in the current range with a potential retest of 71.60, 71.20 and 70.40 levels.
 
 

 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.9175
Today Daily Change 0.1415
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 71.776
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.1044
Daily SMA50 71.2931
Daily SMA100 71.3063
Daily SMA200 70.4119
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.0638
Previous Daily Low 71.216
Previous Weekly High 72.0638
Previous Weekly Low 71.1005
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.7399
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.5398
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.3068
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.8375
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.459
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.1545
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.533
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.0023

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

