USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback sidelined above 76.00 ahead of FOMC vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is trading off the record high established last week at the 76.97 level. 
  • The bull trend remains intact with bulls eyeing a break above the 76.50 level.  
  • The FOMC is set to reveal its projections later this Wednesday. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR bull trend remains intact as the spot is trading above its main SMAs while making higher highs and lows. The spot is holding above the 76.00 support level while bulls are eager to resume the bull trend and bring the spot above the 76.50 level and the 77.00 figure en route towards the 78.00 figure. Conversely, support can emerge near the 76.00 and 75.00 levels. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.07
Today Daily Change 0.0100
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 76.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.2591
Daily SMA50 74.8039
Daily SMA100 73.0157
Daily SMA200 72.0776
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.34
Previous Daily Low 76.06
Previous Weekly High 77.0105
Previous Weekly Low 75.8245
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.167
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.233
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.9667
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.8733
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.6867
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.2467
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.4333
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.5267

 

 

