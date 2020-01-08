USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback reverses down vs. Indian rupee, trades near 71.40 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR sellers are eying the December lows. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 71.20 support.
 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR is trading in a rectangle consolidation while above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot is trading in a rectangle formation while in the 70.40-72.40 range as it is holding above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). As the market is rejecting the 72.65 level and reversing from the highs, the spot could extend its downfall after a break of the 71.20 support. Further down, lies the 70.40 level.  
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.406
Today Daily Change -0.5475
Today Daily Change % -0.76
Today daily open 71.9535
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.204
Daily SMA50 71.3357
Daily SMA100 71.3127
Daily SMA200 70.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.0426
Previous Daily Low 71.6675
Previous Weekly High 72.0638
Previous Weekly Low 71.1005
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8993
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.8108
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.7331
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.5128
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.358
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.1082
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.263
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.4833

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

