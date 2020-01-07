USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback parked below the 72.00 handle vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR buyers are eying the November highs. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 72.65 resistance.
 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR, in the second half of 2019, consolidated in a bull flag the 2018 bull run while above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The market is trapped in a rectangle pattern in the 70.40-72.40 range while holding above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). Buyers want a daily close above 72.65 to climb towards the 73.00 handle and beyond. However, if sellers reject those levels, the market is set to remain in the range with a potential drop to 71.60, 71.20 and 70.40 levels.
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.866
Today Daily Change 0.0460
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 71.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.1473
Daily SMA50 71.3145
Daily SMA100 71.3079
Daily SMA200 70.425
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.22
Previous Daily Low 71.73
Previous Weekly High 72.0638
Previous Weekly Low 71.1005
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.0328
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.9172
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.6267
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.4333
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.1367
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.1167
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.4133
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.6067

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

