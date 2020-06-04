USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback limited by the 75.50 level vs. Indian rupee

  • The greenback is finding little acceptance above the 75.50 resistance.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 75.00 support.  
 

After finding some footing near the 75.00 support level, USD/INR regained some strength but is still unable to clearly break the 75.50 resistance. In addition to this, the market is also trading below the 50 SMA on the daily chart. Given the broad-based USD weakness, a daily close below the 75.00 support can lead to increased selling interest with 74.60 as a potential target. 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.5116
Today Daily Change 0.1741
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 75.3375
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.5945
Daily SMA50 75.8283
Daily SMA100 74.1744
Daily SMA200 72.7216
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.5601
Previous Daily Low 74.9976
Previous Weekly High 76.0834
Previous Weekly Low 75.3889
Previous Monthly High 76.1945
Previous Monthly Low 75.0489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.3453
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.2125
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.0367
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.7359
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.4742
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.5992
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.8609
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.1617

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

