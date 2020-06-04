USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback limited by the 75.50 level vs. Indian rupee

- The greenback is finding little acceptance above the 75.50 resistance.
- The level to beat for sellers is the 75.00 support.
USD/INR daily chart
Additional key levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.5116
|Today Daily Change
|0.1741
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|75.3375
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.5945
|Daily SMA50
|75.8283
|Daily SMA100
|74.1744
|Daily SMA200
|72.7216
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.5601
|Previous Daily Low
|74.9976
|Previous Weekly High
|76.0834
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.3889
|Previous Monthly High
|76.1945
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.0489
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.3453
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.2125
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.0367
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.7359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.4742
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.5992
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.8609
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.1617
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.13 after ECB's stimulus boost
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, the highest since mid-March. The ECB added €600 billion in fresh stimulus, more than expected. The bank's move joins German stimulus and hopes for a recovery.
GBP/USD avances toward 1.26 amid improving mood
GBP/USD trades closer to 1.26, buoyed by USD dollar weakness stemming from a better market mood. US jobless claims have marginally disappointed yet other US figures are more upbeat. Markets are shrugging off concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit.
Will race relations rock markets? election campaign, coronavirus, crippled economy all in the mix
America is divided by demonstrations against racial discrimination that come on the backdrop of the coronavirus epidemic and attempts for a recovery. Will this or something else eventually affect markets? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam have a lively discussion about all these topics.
Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level
Gold added to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops, around the $1718 region during the early North American session.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.