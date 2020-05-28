USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback fades 76.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is ticking down on broad-based USD selloff. 
  • USD/INR rejects the 76.00 resistance one more time.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is rejecting the 76.00 figure once again as the quote is failing to find a clear direction in May while the market remains trapped in the 75.00/76.00 range. A close below the 75.50 level on a daily basis can attract further selling interest with 75.00 as a possible target. On the flip side, strong resistance is seen near the 76.00 figure.
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.6364
Today Daily Change -0.2366
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 75.873
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.6749
Daily SMA50 75.8652
Daily SMA100 73.9479
Daily SMA200 72.6304
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.016
Previous Daily Low 75.4585
Previous Weekly High 76.0223
Previous Weekly Low 75.4707
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.803
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.6715
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.549
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.225
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.9915
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.1065
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.664

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

