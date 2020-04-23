USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback eases from record highs vs. Indian rupee

  • USD/INR is trading off the newly reached all-time highs.
  • The correction down can extend lower. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR breaks below the 76.50 support as the greenback is easing vs. the Indian rupee. The spot is pulling back down and could reach the 75.50 as immediate support. Resistance is now seen near 76.50 level. 
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.0025
Today Daily Change -0.4080
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 76.4105
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.0564
Daily SMA50 74.4343
Daily SMA100 72.8155
Daily SMA200 71.9339
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.0105
Previous Daily Low 76.4105
Previous Weekly High 77.58
Previous Weekly Low 75.7425
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.6397
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.7813
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.2105
Daily Pivot Point S2 76.0105
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.6105
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.8105
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.2105
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.4105

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

