USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback challenges the 71.60 resistance vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR had a bear flag initial breakdown and a retest of the 71.60 resistance.
  • Support is seen at the 71.20 and if broken 70.40 can become next on the bears’radar. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
After the 2018 bull-market, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle formation. The spot is evolving above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish momentum in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR broke below a bear flag pattern near the 71.20 support level and then retested the 71.60 resistance. The spot is still potentially weak below the 72.00 figure and could decline towards the 70.40 price level. However, a daily close above the 72.00 figure can invalidate the bear flag and lead to further upside towards the 72.40 level. 
   
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.506
Today Daily Change 0.2195
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 71.2865
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.1688
Daily SMA50 71.2222
Daily SMA100 71.2101
Daily SMA200 70.6301
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.4175
Previous Daily Low 71.1105
Previous Weekly High 71.855
Previous Weekly Low 71.1609
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.3002
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.2278
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1255
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9645
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.8185
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4325
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5785
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.7395

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces modestly from fresh 2020 low

EUR/USD bounces modestly from fresh 2020 low

The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.0947 a level that was last seen in October 2019, amid coronavirus concerns, generally encouraging US employment data. Modest recovery sees the pair holding below 1.1000.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured after US jobs report, amid Brexit fears

GBP/USD remains pressured after US jobs report, amid Brexit fears

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after hitting fresh six-week lows. The US dollar remains robust after the NFP beat with 225K while concerns of a no-trade deal Brexit is weighing on the pound. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD pressuring 1570 resistance post-NFP

Gold: XAU/USD pressuring 1570 resistance post-NFP

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag and gold is recovering slightly in the last two days.

Gold News

Canada: Unemployment Rate edged lower to 5.5% in January vs. 5.6% expected

Canada: Unemployment Rate edged lower to 5.5% in January vs. 5.6% expected

Canada's Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.5% in January. USD/CAD lost its traction after the data and dropped to 1.3280 area. 

Read more

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures