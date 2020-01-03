USD/INR Price Analysis: Greenback breaks 71.60 resistance against Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bulls are looking at the December highs. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 72.00 resistance.

 

USD/INR weekly chart

 

In the second half of 2019, USD/INR has been consolidating the 2018 bull run in a bull flag while above the main weekly simple moving averages. 

 

 

USD/INR daily chart

 

In the second part of December, the spot formed a bear flag below the 71.60 resistance. However, the bulls broke to the upside above the 71.60 level and the main SMAs. As the bulls are in control, the market is probably going to rise towards the 72.00 and 72.40 level. Support is seen at the 71.60 level. However, if bears break 71.20 support, the market can turn bearish towards the 70.40 level.

 

 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.768
Today Daily Change 0.5195
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 71.2485
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.0805
Daily SMA50 71.2744
Daily SMA100 71.2999
Daily SMA200 70.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.411
Previous Daily Low 71.1005
Previous Weekly High 71.5725
Previous Weekly Low 71.04
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2924
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.2191
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.0957
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9428
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7852
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4062
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5638
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.7167

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

