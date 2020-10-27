USD/INR Price Analysis: Flirts with 23.6% Fibo. level, near 73.70-65 region

- USD/INR witnessed a turnaround from a four-month-old descending trend-line resistance.
- Positive oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for the emergence of dip-buying.
- A sustained move beyond the 74.00-74.10 area is needed to confirm a bullish breakout.
The USD/INR pair came under some heavy selling pressure on Tuesday and moved away from near one-month tops set in the previous session. The pair faced rejection near a resistance marked by a four-month-old descending trend-line and for now, seems to have stalled its upward trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
The USD/INR pair has now retreated to the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 76.52-72.76 recent fall. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in the bullish territory and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels, warranting caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Hence, any subsequent slide might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions. and remain limited near the 73.25 horizontal support. That said, some follow-through selling might drag the USD/INR pair back below the 73.00 mark, towards retesting the recent swing lows, around the 72.75 region.
On the flip side, the 74.00-74.10 region (descending trend-line) might continue to act as a stiff resistance. This is closely followed by 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 74.20 region, and the very important 200-day SMA, near the 74.35-40 zone. A sustained move beyond should pave the way for additional near-term gains.
The USD/INR pair might then aim to surpass an intermediate resistance near the 74.65 region (50% Fibo. level) before eventually climbing to the key 75.00 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the 61.8% Fibo. level and might keep a lid on any further gains for the pair, at least for the time being.
USD/INR daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.6792
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2583
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|73.9375
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.4517
|Daily SMA50
|73.6371
|Daily SMA100
|74.4252
|Daily SMA200
|74.3664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.0846
|Previous Daily Low
|73.6981
|Previous Weekly High
|73.8892
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.3046
|Previous Monthly High
|74.022
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.7601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.937
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.8458
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.7289
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.5202
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.3423
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.1154
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.2933
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.502
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
