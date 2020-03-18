USD/INR Price Analysis: Dollar remains confined above 74.00 figure vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend remains intact as the quote is trading off three-decades highs.
  • A deeper pullback down cannot be ruled out for USD/INR. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR is trading above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs) while trading near three-decade highs approaching the 75.00 handle. Over the weekend, to counter the coronavirus crises, the Federal Reserves cut interest rates by surprise by 100bps to 0%.
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is fading the 75.00 figure while holding above the 74.00 support level. A daily close below the 73.50 level can lead to a deeper pullback down towards 73.00 and 72.50 levels. Conversely, buyers would need to regain the 75.50 resistance in order to march into uncharted territories. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.5975
Today Daily Change 0.5900
Today Daily Change % 0.80
Today daily open 74.0075
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.0397
Daily SMA50 71.9618
Daily SMA100 71.6487
Daily SMA200 71.0345
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.165
Previous Daily Low 73.705
Previous Weekly High 75.65
Previous Weekly Low 73.228
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.2627
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.6073
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.8325
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.7525
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.34

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

