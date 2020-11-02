USD/INR Price Analysis: Consolidates in a range around mid-74.00s

- USD/INR was seen consolidating its recent strong gains to multi-month tops.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The USD/INR pair consolidated its recent gains to the highest level since August 24 and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around mid-74.00s through the early North American session.
Investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive directional bias amid growing wariness about the actual outcome of Tuesday's US presidential election. This, in turn, capped the USD/INR pair near a resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 77.82-72.76 recent corrective slide.
That said, a sustained breakthrough a six-month-old descending trend-line resistance and a subsequent move beyond 100/200-day SMAs confluence region favour bullish traders. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the bullish territory.
Some follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier, around the 74.70 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The momentum might then push the USD/INR pair further beyond the key 75.00 psychological mark, towards testing 50% Fibo. level, around the 75.30-35 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 74.00 mark. The latter coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level, which should now act as a key pivotal point for traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/INR pair.
A convincing break below will negate any near-term bullish bias and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The USD/INR pair might then slide back towards the 73.00 round-figure mark. The downward momentum could further get extended towards the recent swing lows, around the 72.75 region.
USD/INR daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.4906
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|74.4969
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.6031
|Daily SMA50
|73.5847
|Daily SMA100
|74.3628
|Daily SMA200
|74.4256
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.693
|Previous Daily Low
|74.1925
|Previous Weekly High
|74.693
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.6222
|Previous Monthly High
|74.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.9572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.5018
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.3837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.2286
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.9603
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.7281
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.7291
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.9613
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.2296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits five-week low below 1.1650 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1650, the lowest since September, as coronavirus cases continue rising in Europe and lockdowns are weighing on the outlook. Uncertainty about the elections is boosting the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, under pressure. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the jump in coronavirus cases. Brexit talks continue and there are reports of progress around fisheries.
Gold climbs to three-day tops, $1900 mark back in sight
Gold maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and shot to three-day tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing a move to reclaim the $1900 mark.
2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Keep America Great or Build Back Better? President Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden in opinion polls yet the race is far from decided – at least not for markets which have been reacting nervously in the last full week before the vote.
WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is attempting a tepid recovery from five-month lows of $33.85 reached in early Asia, as the bulls were rescued by the upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and a rebound in Japanese exports orders.