USD/INR Price Analysis: Consolidates around 82.00, bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA

- USD/INR extends its sideways consolidative price move in a two-week-old trading range.
- Acceptance below the 200-day SMA supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
- A sustained move above the trading range hurdle is needed to negate the negative bias.
The USD/INR pair continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and remains confined in a familiar trading band held over the past two weeks or so. Spot prices hold steady above the 82.00 mark through the Asian session on Thursday, though the technical setup seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
The subdued/range-bound price move constitutes the formation of a rectangle on the daily chart. Against the backdrop of the recent pullback from the vicinity of the 83.00 mark, this might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. Moreover, acceptance below the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), for the first time since January 2022, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/INR pair is to the downside.
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in the bearish territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the trading range support, around the 81.85 area, before positioning for any further downfall. The USD/INR pair might then slide to the 81.50 intermediate support before dropping to sub-81.00 levels or the YTD low.
On the flip side, the trading range resistance, around the 82.15 region, which coincides with the 200-day SMA, might continue to act as an immediate strong barrier. A sustained strength beyond could negate the negative outlook and trigger some near-term short-covering rally. The momentum could then lift the USD/INR pair back towards the 82.70-82.75 intermediate hurdle, above which bulls are likely to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 83.00 mark.
USD/INR daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.0515
|Today Daily Change
|0.0430
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|82.0085
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.1796
|Daily SMA50
|82.2027
|Daily SMA100
|82.2636
|Daily SMA200
|82.1421
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.103
|Previous Daily Low
|81.9695
|Previous Weekly High
|82.1725
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.8845
|Previous Monthly High
|82.981
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6435
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.052
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.0205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.951
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.8935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.8174
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.0845
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.1606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.2181
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
