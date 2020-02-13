USD/INR Price Analysis: Close to five-month-old support trendline following weekly Doji

  • USD/INR recovers from multi-week-long support line.
  • A near-term resistance trend line guards the upside.
  • Technical indicators suggest continuation of gradual advances from July 2019.

USD/INR trades 0.20% positive to 71.43 ahead of the European session on Thursday. In doing so, the quote carries its pullback from the ascending trend line stretched since July 2019.

However, a downward sloping trend line from early-January, at 71.52 now, guards the immediate upside.

Should prices manage to cross 71.52, for which MACD and RSI are both in favor, January 30 top near 71.86 and the yearly high around 72.57 will sooner or later return to the charts.

Meanwhile, a downside break of support line, currently at 71.05, could take aim at 70.60 ahead of challenging December 2019 low near 70.28.

In a case prices keep trading southwards past-70.28, 70.00 round-figure and June 2019 low near 69.00 can please the bears.

USD/INR weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.4295
Today Daily Change 0.1332
Today Daily Change % 0.19%
Today daily open 71.2963
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2719
Daily SMA50 71.1967
Daily SMA100 71.2244
Daily SMA200 70.6679
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.535
Previous Daily Low 71.125
Previous Weekly High 71.8045
Previous Weekly Low 71.077
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2816
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.3784
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1025
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9088
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.6925
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.5125
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.7288
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.9225

 

 

