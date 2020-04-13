USD/INR Price Analysis: Choppy inside rising triangle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains largely unchanged inside a bearish technical formation.
  • 21-day SMA validates further downside below the triangle’s support.
  • 77.00 is on the bulls’ radar above the triangle’s resistance.

USD/INR clings to gains above 76.00, currently around 76.30, during the early Monday’s trading session.

In doing so, the pair remains inside a short-term rising triangle while staying close to the pattern’s resistance, at 76.45 now.

While an upside break of 76.45 enables the bulls to extend the run-up towards 77.00, 21-day SMA level of 75.65 will validate the pair’s declines after it breaks the triangle’s support line, near 75.80 now

It’s worth mentioning that the RSI is near to overbought conditions and hence further upside of the pair becomes doubtful whereas fresh selling pressure could witness additional strength from the momentum indicator.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 76.36
Today Daily Change 0.1833
Today Daily Change % 0.24%
Today daily open 76.1767
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.563
Daily SMA50 73.5984
Daily SMA100 72.42
Daily SMA200 71.616
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.8
Previous Daily Low 75.855
Previous Weekly High 77.55
Previous Weekly Low 75.2525
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.439
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.216
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.7545
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.3322
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.8095
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.6995
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.2222
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.6445

 

 

