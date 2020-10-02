USD/INR Price Analysis: Charts lean bearish

- USD/INR's daily chart shows a bearish continuation pattern.
- Major moving average studies also indicate a negative setup.
USD/INR is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 73.23.
The pair fell by nearly 0.5% on Thursday, violating the trendline connecting Sept. 1 and Sept. 18 low and signaling a resumption of the sell-off from the Aug. 20 high of 75.13.
The breakdown is backed by a bearish crossover of the 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA). The 50-day SMA is also trending south, indicating a bearish setup.
As such, USD/INR could revisit Thursday's low of 73.00. A break below that support would shift the focus to the Sept. 1 low of 72.76.
Alternatively, a close above the lower high of 74.047 (Sept. 24 high) is needed to confirm a bullish reversal.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.0569
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|73.2457
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.5539
|Daily SMA50
|74.1268
|Daily SMA100
|74.791
|Daily SMA200
|74.179
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.605
|Previous Daily Low
|73.0436
|Previous Weekly High
|74.022
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.28
|Previous Monthly High
|74.022
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.7601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.2581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.3906
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.9912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.7368
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.4299
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.5526
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.8595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.1139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Sellers attack 0.7150 on the break of weekly support line
AUD/USD stands on a slippery ground following its failure to respect upbeat Aussie Retail Sales data. Normal RSI conditions, break of short-term support direct sellers towards 200-HMA. Bulls need a sustained break of 0.7200 for return.
Gold drops in Asia, confirming rising wedge breakdown
Gold's hourly chart shows a bearish reversal pattern. The decline has confirmed a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart. The bearish reversal pattern indicates that the recovery rally from the Sept. 28 low of $1,948 has ended.
USD/JPY: Rangleplay continues with T-yield curve flattening ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range for fourth straight day as investors await the release of a closely watched US jobs data. The US NFP data is expected to show 850K job additions. The bond yield curve has flattened by 3 basis points.
WTI: Both swing-trade and day-trade now running risk free for 9R potential
WTI has fallen back to the downside below resistance. Both the swing trade and day trades are now running at breakeven for a potential 9R return. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Eagerly waiting for an upbeat report
The US is expected to have added modest 850K new jobs in September, but signs said otherwise. The market focus is still on a possible stimulus package from the US Congress ahead of elections.