USD/INR Price Analysis: Bulls retain control near multi-week top, might aim to conquer 83.00

- USD/INR scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to a multi-week high on Thursday.
- The overnight sustained breakout through the 82.25 confluence hurdle favours bullish traders.
- Acceptance back below the 82.00 mark is needed to negate the near-term positive outlook.
The USD/INR pair attracts some buying for the third successive day on Thursday and climbs to over a three-week high during the Asian session. Spot prices currently trade just below mid-82.00s, up less than 0.10% for the day, and seem poised to build on the recent strong recovery from the 81.75 region, or the lowest level since May 8 touched on Monday.
The overnight sustained strength beyond the top end of a multi-week-old trading range, which coincided with a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, validates the positive outlook for the USD/INR pair.
From current levels, the 82.70-82.75 region is likely to act as an immediate resistance, above which spot prices could make a fresh attempt to conquer the 83.00 round figure. The said handle has been acting as a strong barrier since October 2022. Hence, some follow-through buying will mark a fresh bullish breakout and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/INR pair.
On the flip side, the 200-day SMA, around the 82.25 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 82.00 mark. This is followed by the monthly low, around the 81.75 zone, which if broken decisively will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. The USD/INR pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 81.50 support before dropping to test sub-81.00 levels or the YTD low touched in January.
USD/INR daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.4285
|Today Daily Change
|0.0356
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|82.3929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.0913
|Daily SMA50
|82.2187
|Daily SMA100
|82.2361
|Daily SMA200
|82.1602
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.4436
|Previous Daily Low
|81.9735
|Previous Weekly High
|82.259
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.9393
|Previous Monthly High
|82.737
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.8477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.2641
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.1531
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.0964
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.7999
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.6262
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.5665
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.7402
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.0367
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
