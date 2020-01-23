USD/INR Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing a move beyond 100-DMA hurdle, around 71.30

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/INR regains some positive traction on Thursday.
  • The set-up remains tilted in favour of bullish traders.

The USD/INR cross regained some positive traction on Thursday, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 71.30 region – 100-day SMA.

Given last week's rebound from the very important 200-day SMA and the latest bounce from the 71.00 neighbourhood, the near-term set-up remains in favour of bulls.

With oscillators on the daily chart starting to move in the positive territory, a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier will further reinforce the constructive outlook.

The pair then is likely to accelerate the positive momentum and aim towards reclaiming the 72.00 round-figure mark ahead of the 72.20-30 heavy supply zone.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to find some support near the 71.00 handle, below which the pair might slide to the 70.65-60 region (200-DMA).

Failure to defend the said support levels might pave the way for an extension of the recent slide further towards December swing lows support near the 70.35-30 region.

The downward trajectory could further get extended and the pair might then turn vulnerable to head towards challenging the key 70.00 psychological mark.

USD/INR daily chart

fxsoriginal

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.277
Today Daily Change 0.1804
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 71.0966
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2319
Daily SMA50 71.3013
Daily SMA100 71.2276
Daily SMA200 70.5408
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.4425
Previous Daily Low 71.069
Previous Weekly High 71.27
Previous Weekly Low 70.5875
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2117
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.2998
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.9629
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.8292
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.5894
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.3364
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5762
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.7099

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured under 1.11 amid virus fears, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD pressured under 1.11 amid virus fears, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, under pressure as fears of the coronavirus weigh on markets. The ECB is set to leave rates unchanged and provide views about the current economic environment. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.31 after parliament seals Brexit

GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.31 after parliament seals Brexit

GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, consolidating its gains. The House of Lords gave its final seal to Brexit. Speculation ahead of the BOE's decision continues after upbeat data diminished chances for an imminent move.

GBP/USD News

Crude Oil Futures: Downside looks unabated

Crude Oil Futures: Downside looks unabated

Traders added around 8.3K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing two consecutive pullbacks. Volume, instead, prolonged the choppiness and shrunk by around 115.3K contracts.

Read more

WTI off seven-week lows, re-takes $56 ahead of EIA data

WTI off seven-week lows, re-takes $56 ahead of EIA data

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is seen making minor recovery attempts in the European session and looks to regains the 56 level, having reached the lowest level in seven weeks at $55.59 in early hours.

Oil News

USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50

USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50

USD/JPY extends losses and trades close to an eight-day low near 109.50 in a relatively risk-off environment, with the media headlines full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures