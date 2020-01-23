USD/INR Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing a move beyond 100-DMA hurdle, around 71.30

- USD/INR regains some positive traction on Thursday.
- The set-up remains tilted in favour of bullish traders.
The USD/INR cross regained some positive traction on Thursday, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 71.30 region – 100-day SMA.
Given last week's rebound from the very important 200-day SMA and the latest bounce from the 71.00 neighbourhood, the near-term set-up remains in favour of bulls.
With oscillators on the daily chart starting to move in the positive territory, a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier will further reinforce the constructive outlook.
The pair then is likely to accelerate the positive momentum and aim towards reclaiming the 72.00 round-figure mark ahead of the 72.20-30 heavy supply zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to find some support near the 71.00 handle, below which the pair might slide to the 70.65-60 region (200-DMA).
Failure to defend the said support levels might pave the way for an extension of the recent slide further towards December swing lows support near the 70.35-30 region.
The downward trajectory could further get extended and the pair might then turn vulnerable to head towards challenging the key 70.00 psychological mark.
USD/INR daily chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.277
|Today Daily Change
|0.1804
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|71.0966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2319
|Daily SMA50
|71.3013
|Daily SMA100
|71.2276
|Daily SMA200
|70.5408
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.4425
|Previous Daily Low
|71.069
|Previous Weekly High
|71.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.5875
|Previous Monthly High
|71.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.328
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.2117
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.2998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.9629
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.8292
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.5894
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.3364
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.5762
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.7099
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
