USD/INR Price Analysis: Bullish pennant tests Indian rupee strength near 75.00

- USD/INR bounces off intraday low inside a bullish chart pattern.
- Fortnight-old support line, 200-HMA joins firmer RSI to keep buyers hopeful.
- Multiple hurdles around 75.20 act as a tough nut to crack for bulls.
USD/INR stays indecisive around 75.00, even as weekly moves contrast the one-month rebound during early Friday. The Indian rupee (INR) is up for snapping three-day advances but a bullish pennant on the hourly play favor buyers on a key day.
That said, a firmer RSI line and the quote’s successful trading beyond a two-week-old support line and 200-HMA offer extra support to the pair bulls.
Though, sustained trading beyond the 75.00 immediate hurdle will need validation from the multiple tops marked since October 20 near 75.19-20. Following that, the USD/INR rally towards the yearly top of 75.65 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, a downside break of the stated pennant’s support line, around 74.90, will drag the quote towards the stated short-term support line near 74.83 and then to the 200-HMA level of 74.78.
It should be noted, however, that the bearish impulse past 74.78 will aim for a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of November 18-30, near 74.45.
To sum up, USD/INR bulls are bracing for another battle with the 75.20 resistance.
USD/INR: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.0035
|Today Daily Change
|0.0358
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|74.9677
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.5056
|Daily SMA50
|74.6553
|Daily SMA100
|74.3246
|Daily SMA200
|73.9851
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.0584
|Previous Daily Low
|74.8723
|Previous Weekly High
|75.1025
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.3021
|Previous Monthly High
|75.1908
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.8515
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.9434
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.9873
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.8738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.6878
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.0599
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.1522
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.246
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
