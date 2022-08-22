- USD/INR is advancing sharply to recapture its all-time high at 80.21.
- The upward-sloping trendline placed from 79.14 will act as major support for the counter.
- Ascending 20-and 50-EMAs add to the upside filters.
The USD/INR pair is displaying volatile moves in the Asian session. The asset is struggling to kiss the immediate hurdle of 79.94, however, the upside remains favored in the overall bullish structure. The major has displayed a three-day winning streak and is likely to continue the same after overstepping Friday’s high at 79.92.
On a four-hour scale, the asset is advancing to recapture the all-time high of 80.21, recorded on July 27. Also, the upward-sloping trendline placed from the August 16 low at 79.14, adjoining the August 18 low at 79.36 will act as major support for the counter.
Advancing 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 79.72 and 79.58 respectively have bolstered the greenback bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 from the neutral range of 40.00-60.00, which indicates more upside ahead.
An upside break of the immediate hurdle at 79.94 will drive the asset towards the all-time high at 80.21. A break of the latter will send the asset into unchartered territory and will drive the asset towards a crucial resistance at 80.50.
On the flip side, a downside move below Tuesday’s low at 79.14 will drag the asset towards July 7 low at 78.90, followed by the August 2 low at 78.42.
USD/INR four-hour chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.9181
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|79.918
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.4338
|Daily SMA50
|79.1479
|Daily SMA100
|78.0381
|Daily SMA200
|76.6189
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.1115
|Previous Daily Low
|79.7113
|Previous Weekly High
|80.1115
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.1395
|Previous Monthly High
|80.208
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.9586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.8642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.7157
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.5134
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.3155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.1159
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.3138
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.5161
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
