USD/INR: On a four-day winning streak amid hopes of tax relief, geopolitical chaos

- USD/INR seesaw around the highest in a week’s time.
- Political unrest in the capital, downbeat comments from IMF Chief Economist weakens the INR.
- Expectations of further government measures, including tax reliefs, check the pair’s upside.
USD/INR extends its retreat from the four-month lows while trading around 71.10 during early Wednesday. The pair have recently benefited from downbeat catalysts, geopolitical factors concerning India while the broad USD strength has also added strength to the quote.
The unrest over the citizenship bill in the Indian capital Delhi could be considered as the initial drawback for the pair. However, the major blow might have come from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief Economic Gita Gopinath’s comments that the IMF will revise estimates for India’s economic growth in January, which will be a significant downward cut over the previous estimate.
On the contrary, a bounce in the Asian business sentiment, as per the Thomson Reuters/INSEAD poll seems to limit the Indian Rupee’s (INR) weakness. Also, Reuters’ news, which relies on sources, expecting government measures and tax cuts for individual taxpayers offered additional cap to the pair’s upside.
On the international front, upbeat comments from the US diplomats concerning the phase-one deal as well as further rolling back of tariffs from China seem to have helped the Asian currencies. Though, the US Dollar’s (USD) gains have been stronger based on the upbeat industrial production and housing market numbers from the US.
As a result, the risk-tone has been a bit brighter in Asia with the Indian equities rallying to record highs while the US 10-year treasury yields staying mostly unchanged near 1.88%.
Moving on, traders will keep eyes on today’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting for fresh impulse. Additionally, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lael Brainard and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evan are also up for crossing the wires and will be observed closely as recent comments from the Fed officials have been upbeat.
Technical Analysis
A confluence of 100 and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 71.23/25 acts as the key resistance holding the block towards the monthly trend line near 71.70. Alternatively, 70.35/30 including lows marked in September offers the strong support to watch.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.0975
|Today Daily Change
|0.0653
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|71.0322
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.3029
|Daily SMA50
|71.2396
|Daily SMA100
|71.2317
|Daily SMA200
|70.2685
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.179
|Previous Daily Low
|70.8385
|Previous Weekly High
|71.2852
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.328
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.0489
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.9686
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.8541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.6761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.5136
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.1946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.3571
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.5351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rejected again at 200-day MA, eyes German IFO and Lagarde's speech
The selling interest in EUR/USD has picked up pace following repeated failures to beat the 200-day moving average resistance and a bigger slide could unfold in Europe if key German data disappoints expectations. ECB's Lagarde is unlikely to sound dovish.
GBP/USD seesaws around four-day low ahead of UK CPI
Having slumped the heaviest in 13 months, GBP/USD remains under pressure around 1.3100 while heading into the London open on Wednesday. The pair fears a hard Brexit while the recent USD strength has added worries for the buyers.
UK Inflation Preview: CPI bottoming, positive ahead of the BOE?
The United Kingdom will publish an update on inflation this Wednesday, and November monthly CPI is foreseen up by 0.2% after falling by 0.2% in October. Data relevant ahead of BOE’s decision next Thursday.
$10 billion wiped off as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple tumble
The pre-Christmas carnage continues to wreak havoc in the cryptocurrency space just at time investors expected some substantial upward action. For several years cryptos have started to seek ‘bottoms’ in November and ...
USD/JPY back in the red after Tuesday’s Bearish spinning top
USD/JPY remains downbeat for the back to back the second day while declining below 109.50 amid the pre-European session on Wednesday. That said, the pair formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily (D1) chart during the previous day.