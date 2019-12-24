USD/INR off three-week highs, still above 71.00

By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/INR fails once again at 71.30, three-week tops.
  • Rupee underpinned by trimmed US dollar sales by private banks.
  • Choppy trading to persist amid holiday-thinned trading.

USD/INR is seen fluctuating between gains and losses so far this Tuesday, in light of no fresh triggers and broadly subdued US dollar price action amid X-mas Eve light trading.

The spot moved away from three-week tops of 71.305 reached on Monday, as the US dollar remains weighed down by the downside surprise delivered in the US Durable Good Orders. Meanwhile, US-China trade deal concerns continue to pressure the US Treasury yields, adding to the downbeat tone seen around the buck.

The Indian rupee, on the other hand, derives support from trimmed US dollar sales private banks. A dealer with a state-run bank said: “Some private banks are on dollar sales likely for their own books, but trading activity is largely subdued tracking Asian peers in this holiday-truncated week.”

The USD/INR bulls also lack vigor amid lack of fresh catalysts as most traders are away on account of X-mas Eve festivities. The spot will remain at the mercy of the USD dynamics amid slowing volumes and irregular volatility.

USD/INR Technical levels to consider

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.2177
Today Daily Change 0.0075
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 71.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.1774
Daily SMA50 71.2423
Daily SMA100 71.2832
Daily SMA200 70.3066
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.3055
Previous Daily Low 71.04
Previous Weekly High 71.435
Previous Weekly Low 70.67
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2041
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1414
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.0648
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9197
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7993
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.3303
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.4507
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.5958

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

