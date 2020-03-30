USD/INR New York Price Forecast: US dollar upbeat vs. Indian rupee, trades above 75.50 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US dollar is gaining steam vs. the Indian rupee as the market is heading towards record highs. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 76.50 level.   
 

USD/INR daily chart

The bull trend remains intact as the market rebounds from above the 74.00 level on broad-based US demand. Bulls are looking for a break above the 76.50 level wich can introduce scope to the 77.00  and 78.00 figures on the way up while support should emerge near75.00, 74.40 and 73.50 price levels on any dip.
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.415
Today Daily Change 0.5500
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 74.865
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.4669
Daily SMA50 72.671
Daily SMA100 72.0082
Daily SMA200 71.2663
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.415
Previous Daily Low 73.8525
Previous Weekly High 77.86
Previous Weekly Low 73.8525
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.4361
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.8314
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.6733
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.4817
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.1108
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.2358
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.6067
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.7983

 

 

