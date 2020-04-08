USD/INR New York Price Forecast: US dollar parked below record highs vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is clinging to gains as the spot is trading near record highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 76.50 resistance.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The USD/INR bull trend remains intact as the market is parked below record highs as bulls are looking for a breakout above the 76.50 level en route towards the 77.00 and 78.00 price levels on the way up while support should emerge near the 75.50, 74.50 and 73.50 price levels on any retracement down.  
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 77.23
Today Daily Change 1.6050
Today Daily Change % 2.12
Today daily open 75.625
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.2869
Daily SMA50 73.3256
Daily SMA100 72.2931
Daily SMA200 71.5061
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.155
Previous Daily Low 75.2525
Previous Weekly High 77.605
Previous Weekly Low 74.95
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.9793
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.4282
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.8667
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.1083
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.9642
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.7692
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.9133
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.6717

 

 

 

 

 

 

