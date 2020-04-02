USD/INR New York Price Forecast: US dollar challenges record highs vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US dollar is trading near all-time highs as DXY (US dollar index) stays supported. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 76.50 level.   
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is trading near record highs as the spot is challenging the 76.50 level while. The tick up in DXY is keeping the bull trend intact as the quote is set to rise towards the 77.00 and 78.00 level in the medium term while support can emerge near the 75.50, 74.50 and 73.50 levels on the way down.
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.27
Today Daily Change -0.3150
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 76.585
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.8715
Daily SMA50 72.9502
Daily SMA100 72.1257
Daily SMA200 71.364
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.3876
Previous Daily Low 75.3175
Previous Weekly High 77.86
Previous Weekly Low 73.8525
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.5968
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.1083
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.4725
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.3599
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.4024
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.5426
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.5001
Daily Pivot Point R3 79.6127

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

