USD/INR New York Price Forecast: US dollar advance paused vs. Indian rupee, trades above 75.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US dollar is consolidating gains just above the 75.00 figure.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 75.70 level.   
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The bull trend is intact as the spot remains well supported above the 74.00 level on broad-based USD strength. Bulls should be looking for a breakout above the 75.70 level which could introduce scope to the 76.00 and 77.00 figures while support should be expected near 75.00, 74.40 and 73.50 price levels on any pullback down.
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.3025
Today Daily Change 0.9674
Today Daily Change % 1.28
Today daily open 75.3351
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.7148
Daily SMA50 72.8404
Daily SMA100 72.0819
Daily SMA200 71.3271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.4925
Previous Daily Low 75.1025
Previous Weekly High 77.86
Previous Weekly Low 73.8525
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.6335
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.9615
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.7942
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.2534
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.4042
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.1842
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.0334
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.5742

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

