USD/INR New York Price Forecast: The greenback is on the back near 75.50 level vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is trading near the 75.50 level as the New York forex session is starting.
  • A close below the 75.50 level on a daily basis can lead to more down. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is ranging just above the 75.50 support but below the 50 SMA on the daily chart. The buying pressure is alleviating as bulls are losing some strength. A daily close below the 75.50 support can lead to more down with 75.00 figure as a possible bearish target. On the other hand, a break above the 76.00 level can yield buying interest.  
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.5005
Today Daily Change -0.0545
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 75.555
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.7131
Daily SMA50 75.7198
Daily SMA100 73.7421
Daily SMA200 72.5219
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.855
Previous Daily Low 75.4707
Previous Weekly High 76.1945
Previous Weekly Low 75.0489
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.6175
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.7082
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.3988
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.2426
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.0145
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.7831
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.0112
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.1674

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.10 as the market mood improves

EUR/USD rises toward 1.10 as the market mood improves

EUR/USD is on the rise, nearing 1.10 as S&P futures advance and the market mood improves. Investors are shrugging off worsening Sino-American relations. Eurozone PMIs have mostly beaten expectations, but remain at depressed levels. US data is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 after upbeat PMIs

GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 after upbeat PMIs

GBP/USD is holding onto 1.22 after UK PMIs beat expectations and bounced more than expected. BOE Governor Bailey is open to negative rates, fraught Brexit talks, and amid a souring market mood that supports the dollar. 

GBP/USD News

US Initial Jobless Claims: Will there be a hiring surge?

US Initial Jobless Claims: Will there be a hiring surge?

The incipient economic reopening movement that started in Georgia on April 24 has since seen stay-at-home orders lifted in almost all states and some or most business restrictions in many others has not yet diminished the soaring unemployment in the United States.

Read more

Gold slides to fresh session low, below $1735 level amid stronger USD

Gold slides to fresh session low, below $1735 level amid stronger USD

XAU/USD comes under some selling pressure on Thursday amid a pickup in the Dollar demand. The pullback seemed unaffected by softer risk tone amid worsening US-China relations.

Gold News

WTI: Bulls take a breather on $34 after the 3% rally

WTI: Bulls take a breather on $34 after the 3% rally

Having hit the highest level in two months at 34.48, WTI (July futures on Nymex) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation, as the buyers gather pace for the next push higher.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures