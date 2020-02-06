USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback under pressure vs. rupee, trades near 71.20 level

  • USD/INR broke below the bear flag formation near the 71.20 support level. 
  • Bears keep their eyes on the 70.40 target.  
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
Following the 2018 bull-run, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle formation. The spot is also trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish bias in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR broke below a bear flag pattern near the 71.20 support level, suggesting that the spot could potentially decline towards the 70.40 price level. The 71.20 support has become resistance. Looking up lies the 71.60 resistance level followed by the 72.00 figure. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.1605
Today Daily Change -0.0755
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 71.236
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.1644
Daily SMA50 71.2274
Daily SMA100 71.2112
Daily SMA200 70.6208
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.405
Previous Daily Low 71.0903
Previous Weekly High 71.855
Previous Weekly Low 71.1609
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2848
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.2105
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.0825
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9291
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7678
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.3972
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5585
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.7119

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

