USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback trading off record highs vs. Indian rupee

  • USD/INR’s uptrend stays intact as the spot is trading off the all-time high.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 76.50 resistance.  
 

USD/INR uptrend stays in place as the spot is easing slightly from the 76.50 resistance. However, a breakout beyond the above-mentioned level could send the quote into uncharted territories towards the 77.00 and 78.00 price levels. On the flip side, support can be expected near the 75.50, 74.50 and 73.50 levels on any retracement.  
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.175
Today Daily Change -0.0650
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 76.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.6602
Daily SMA50 73.6975
Daily SMA100 72.4658
Daily SMA200 71.6541
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.0525
Previous Daily Low 75.99
Previous Weekly High 77.55
Previous Weekly Low 75.2525
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.6466
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.3959
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.8025
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.365
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.865
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.9275

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

