USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback trading just below 76.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

  • USD/INR uptrend remains intact on the second half of the week. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 76.00 resistance. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
 
USD/INR bull trend remains intact as the quote is trading above its main SMAs. The market is currently trading just below the 76.00 figure. As bulls stay in control a break beyond the mentioned level can open the doors to further advances towards the 76.50 and 77.00 levels in the medium-term. Conversely, support can be seen near the 75.00 and 74.50 price levels.  
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.821
Today Daily Change -0.2840
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 76.105
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.1295
Daily SMA50 75.2648
Daily SMA100 73.3076
Daily SMA200 72.2787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.105
Previous Daily Low 75.664
Previous Weekly High 76.34
Previous Weekly Low 75.14
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.9365
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.8325
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.811
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.517
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.252
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.399
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.693

 

 

