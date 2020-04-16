USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback trades in fresh record highs vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the spot breaks to fresh all-time highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 77.00 resistance.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR bull trend stays intact place as the spot broke above the 76.55 resistance turning now support. The focus is shifting now to the 77.00 figure followed by 78.00 on the way up. On the flip side, support can emerge near the 76.50, 75.50 and 74.50 levels on any pullback.  
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.905
Today Daily Change 0.4225
Today Daily Change % 0.55
Today daily open 76.4825
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.8356
Daily SMA50 73.899
Daily SMA100 72.5632
Daily SMA200 71.7318
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.11
Previous Daily Low 75.7425
Previous Weekly High 77.55
Previous Weekly Low 75.2525
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.5876
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.2649
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.0775
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.4125
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.1475
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.8125
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.515

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

