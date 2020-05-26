USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback ticks down and challenges the 75.50 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is challenging the 75.50 support as the New York forex session is kicking off.
  • A daily close below the 75.50 level can be seen as bearish. 

 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is testing the 75.50 support level while below the 50 SMA on the daily chart. The bulls are losing some steam in the first half of the trading week. A close below the 75.50 level on a daily closing basis should lead to more down with 75.00 as a possible target. On the flip side, resistance is seen near the 76.00 figure.
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.4914
Today Daily Change -0.3909
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 75.8823
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.675
Daily SMA50 75.817
Daily SMA100 73.8688
Daily SMA200 72.5884
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.0251
Previous Daily Low 75.8655
Previous Weekly High 76.0223
Previous Weekly Low 75.4707
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.9265
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.9641
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.8235
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.7647
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.6639
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.9831
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.0839
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.1427

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough

GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough

GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid hopes for reopening and a weaker dollar.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.

EUR/USD News

Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price

Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price

As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.

Read more

WTI consolidates below $34.50 amid Russia’s output cuts extension news

WTI consolidates below $34.50 amid Russia’s output cuts extension news

WTI (July futures on Nymex) was offered just above the 34.50 level in early European trading, now consolidating around the 34-mark following a brief drop to the 33.75 region.  

Oil News

USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback

USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback

Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures