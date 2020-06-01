USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback stable near 75.50 level vs. Indian rupee

  • USD/INR attempts to stabilize near the 75.50 support level as the week kicks off.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 75.50 support.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is trying to find some footing near the 75.50 support level figure as the spot is still trading directionless confined in the 75.00/76.00 range. However, a close below the 75.50 support on a daily basis can lead to more selling with 75.00 as a possible target. On the flip side, strong resistance can be expected near the 76.00 figure.
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.4922
Today Daily Change -0.0318
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 75.524
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.6715
Daily SMA50 75.8746
Daily SMA100 74.0387
Daily SMA200 72.6678
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.778
Previous Daily Low 75.3889
Previous Weekly High 76.0834
Previous Weekly Low 75.3889
Previous Monthly High 76.1945
Previous Monthly Low 75.0489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.5375
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.6294
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.3493
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.1745
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.9602
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.7384
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.9527
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.1275

 

 

