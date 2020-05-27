USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback stabilizing near the 75.75 level vs. Indian rupee

- USD/INR is bouncing off the 75.50 support as the New York forex session is starting.
- Resistance can emerge near the 76.00 figure.
USD/INR daily chart
Additional key levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.7395
|Today Daily Change
|0.2806
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|75.4589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.645
|Daily SMA50
|75.846
|Daily SMA100
|73.9039
|Daily SMA200
|72.6083
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.8896
|Previous Daily Low
|75.4204
|Previous Weekly High
|76.0223
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.4707
|Previous Monthly High
|76.975
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.5996
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.7104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.2897
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.1204
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.8205
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.7589
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.0588
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.2281
