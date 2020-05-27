USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback stabilizing near the 75.75 level vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is bouncing off the 75.50 support as the New York forex session is starting.
  • Resistance can emerge near the 76.00 figure.
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is stabilizing above the 75.50 support level while still below the 50 SMA on the daily chart. The market has been struggling to find a direction in May while confined in the 75.00/76.00 range. A daily close below the 75.50 level can yields more down with 75.00 as a potential target. On the other hand, resistance can emerge near the 76.00 figure.
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.7395
Today Daily Change 0.2806
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 75.4589
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.645
Daily SMA50 75.846
Daily SMA100 73.9039
Daily SMA200 72.6083
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.8896
Previous Daily Low 75.4204
Previous Weekly High 76.0223
Previous Weekly Low 75.4707
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.5996
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.7104
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.2897
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.1204
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.8205
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.7589
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.0588
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.2281

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

