USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback stabilizing just below the 76.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is trading just below the 76.00 figure at the start of the New York session.
  • A daily close above the 76.00 level should lead to more up. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is chopping just below the 76.00 figure while trading above its main SMAs on the daily chart. The buying pressure should stay intact and a break above the mentioned level could lead to further advances with the 76.50 resistance level next on the bulls’ radar. On the other hand, retracements down may find support near 75.50 and 75.00 levels in the medium-term.
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.667
Today Daily Change 0.0570
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 75.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.8191
Daily SMA50 75.6471
Daily SMA100 73.6537
Daily SMA200 72.4778
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.965
Previous Daily Low 75.5633
Previous Weekly High 76.1945
Previous Weekly Low 75.0489
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.7167
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.8116
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.4605
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.3111
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.0588
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.8622
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.1145
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.2639

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

