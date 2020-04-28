USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback stabilizes near 76.00 vs. Indian rupee

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is trading below the record high made last week at 76.97. 
  • The bull trend stays intact with buyers looking for a break above the 76.50 level.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the spot is trading above the main SMAs while printing higher highs and lows. The quote is holding above the 75.50 support level while buyers are looking to resume the up move to bring the spot above the 76.50 level and the 77.00 figure en route towards the 78.00 figure. Conversely, support can emerge near the 75.50 and 74.50 level. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.11
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 76.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.2228
Daily SMA50 74.7145
Daily SMA100 72.9633
Daily SMA200 72.0429
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.34
Previous Daily Low 76.11
Previous Weekly High 77.0105
Previous Weekly Low 75.8245
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.1979
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.2521
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.0333
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.9567
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.8033
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.2633
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.4167
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.4933

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

