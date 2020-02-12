USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback sideways vs. rupee, trades sub 71.60 level

  • USD/INR bear flag is keeping a mild bearish pressure on the spot.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 71.20 support. 
 

Following the 2018 bull-run, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle pattern. The spot is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish bias in the long term.  
 

The spot broke below a bear flag formation challenging the 71.20 support level and then retesting the 71.60 resistance. USD/INR remains weak below the 72.00 figure and could drop towards the 70.40 price level. On the flip side, a daily close above the 72.00 figure could invalidate the bearish scenario and lead to further gains towards the 72.40 level. 
   

Today last price 71.368
Today Daily Change 0.0830
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 71.285
 
Daily SMA20 71.2443
Daily SMA50 71.2007
Daily SMA100 71.2216
Daily SMA200 70.6601
 
Previous Daily High 71.51
Previous Daily Low 71.1455
Previous Weekly High 71.8045
Previous Weekly Low 71.077
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2847
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.3708
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.117
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.949
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7525
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4815
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.678
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.846

 

 

