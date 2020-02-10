USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback sidelined below the 71.60 resistance vs. rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR remains vulnerable below the 72.00 figure.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 71.20 support. 

 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
Following the 2018 bull-market, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle pattern while above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish bias in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
The spot broke below the bear flag pattern near the 71.20 support level to then retest the 71.60 resistance. The spot remains potentially vulnerable below the 72.00 figure and is at risk of declining towards the 70.40 price level. On the flip side, a daily close above the 72.00 figure can trigger bullish interest towards the 72.40 level. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.3223
Today Daily Change -0.1937
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 71.516
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.1968
Daily SMA50 71.2176
Daily SMA100 71.2132
Daily SMA200 70.6418
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.645
Previous Daily Low 71.1705
Previous Weekly High 71.8045
Previous Weekly Low 71.077
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.4637
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.3518
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.2427
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9693
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7682
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.7172
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.9183
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.1917

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid coronavirus headlines

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid coronavirus headlines

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, near four-month lows. The coronavirus continues spreading and Chinese authorities are trying to calm markets. The dollar is benefitting from Friday's jobs report and Europe's Sentix figure missed expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 10-week low amid Brexit fears, USD strength

GBP/USD hovers around 10-week low amid Brexit fears, USD strength

GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, struggling amid concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. The US dollar remains robust amid upbeat data and coronavirus headlines.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure

Consolidation in the Ether affects the market and triggers a positive consolidation phase in the medium term. BTC/USD does not consolidate the $10000 level and will have to wait for the next upside. 

Read more

Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,570

Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,570

The XAU/USD pair inched higher at the start of the week as the precious metal found demand as a traditional safe-haven. After climbing to a daily high above $1,575, however, the pair has retreated slightly and was last seen trading at $1,573.50, adding 0.23% on a daily basis.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures