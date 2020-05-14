USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback settling above the 75.50 level vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Broad-based USD demand helps USD/INR to grind above the 75.50 level. 
  • A daily close above the 75.50 level can lead to further strength. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INF is challenging the 75.50 level along with the 50 SMA on the daily chart. A close above the mentioned level would be seen as bullish and encouraging sign for more upside potential with the 76.00 level on the radar followed by the 76.50 level. On the flip side, support can be seen near the 75.50 level, which remains fragile for now, followed by the 75.00 figure near the April lows. 
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.565
Today Daily Change 0.1475
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 75.4175
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.978
Daily SMA50 75.5562
Daily SMA100 73.5253
Daily SMA200 72.4075
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.513
Previous Daily Low 75.0618
Previous Weekly High 76.145
Previous Weekly Low 75.265
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.3406
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.2342
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.1485
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.8796
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.6973
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.5997
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.782
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.0509

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

