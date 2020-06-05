USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback settles above the 75.50 level ahead of NFP

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The greenback is finding acceptance above the 75.50 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 76.00 resistance.  
  • The Nonfarm Payrolls data for May will be released this Friday. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is gathering pace above the 75.50 level but still below the 50 SMA on the daily chart. However, given the broad-based USD weakness, it is unclear how much room there is to the upside. Buyers would need a daily close above the 76.00 resistance level while they will try to defend the 75.50 level. On the macroeconomic front, the Nonfarm Payrolls will be closely watched by market participants this Friday. 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.5746
Today Daily Change 0.1496
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 75.425
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.576
Daily SMA50 75.8432
Daily SMA100 74.2188
Daily SMA200 72.7404
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.605
Previous Daily Low 75.3252
Previous Weekly High 76.0834
Previous Weekly Low 75.3889
Previous Monthly High 76.1945
Previous Monthly Low 75.0489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.4981
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.4321
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.2985
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.172
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.0188
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.5783
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.7315
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.858

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

