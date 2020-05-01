USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback retreats to around 75.50 level vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR ended the month of April virtually unchanged. 
  • The current USD weakness is preventing any meaningful move up on USD/INR. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
 
USD/INR uptrend remains intact as the quote is trading above the main SMAs, however, the market consolidated throughout the month of April. The spot challenged the 75.00 support level while the market is retracing down. It is unclear if the greenback has what it takes to resume trending higher right now, therefore more consolidation can be on the cards for USD/INR. However, will still be looking for a break above the 76.00 and 76.50 price levels while support should be expected near 75.00 and 74.50 price levels.      
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.415
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 75.415
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.1571
Daily SMA50 74.9477
Daily SMA100 73.1104
Daily SMA200 72.1404
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.415
Previous Daily Low 75.14
Previous Weekly High 77.0105
Previous Weekly Low 75.8245
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.2451
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.2317
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.0483
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.9567
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.5067
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.5983
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.7817

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD shrugs off gloom, advances toward 1.10

EUR/USD shrugs off gloom, advances toward 1.10

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto Thursday's end-of-month related gains. Worries about the eurozone economy and lack of action from the ECB are ignored. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism

GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, stable, as UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown and US data are in play.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed

Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed

The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...

Read more

Gold drops to 1-1/2 week lows, around $1670 level despite risk-off mood

Gold drops to 1-1/2 week lows, around $1670 level despite risk-off mood

Gold remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI snaps three-day winning streak, downed 3% to $18 mark

WTI snaps three-day winning streak, downed 3% to $18 mark

WTI (June futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far in the European trading, extending the correction from a two-week high of $20.45 reached in early Asia.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures