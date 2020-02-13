USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback remains fragile vs. rupee

  • After the bear flag, USD/INR has been consolidating. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 71.20 support. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
After the 2018 bull-market, USD/INR has been consolidating in a rectangle formation. The quote is trading above its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bullish momentum in the long term.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 

USD/INR broke below a bear flag pattern challenged the 71.20 support level and then retested the 71.60 resistance. Since then, USD/INR entred e tight range while remaining weak below the 71.60/72.00 resistance zone. However, a daily close above the 72.00 figure could invalidate the bearish scenario and generate further upside towards the 72.40 level. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.287
Today Daily Change -0.0093
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 71.2963
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2719
Daily SMA50 71.1967
Daily SMA100 71.2244
Daily SMA200 70.6679
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.535
Previous Daily Low 71.125
Previous Weekly High 71.8045
Previous Weekly Low 71.077
Previous Monthly High 72.57
Previous Monthly Low 70.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2816
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.3784
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1025
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9088
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.6925
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.5125
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.7288
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.9225

 

 

