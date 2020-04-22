USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback printing fresh all-time highs vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the quote is trading in the all-time highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 77.00 resistance.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR uptrend remains firmly in place as the spot is trading in all-time highs near 76.97 level. A break above the 77.00 resistance can yield futher gains towards the 78.00 and 79.00 figures. Conversely, support can emerge near the 76.50, 75.50 and 74.50 levels on any retracement.  
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.4855
Today Daily Change -0.4900
Today Daily Change % -0.64
Today daily open 76.9755
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.0239
Daily SMA50 74.3321
Daily SMA100 72.7664
Daily SMA200 71.8957
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.0045
Previous Daily Low 76.5755
Previous Weekly High 77.58
Previous Weekly Low 75.7425
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.8406
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.7394
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.6992
Daily Pivot Point S2 76.4228
Daily Pivot Point S3 76.2702
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.1282
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.2808
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.5572

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

