USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback parked just below 76.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD is trading just below the 76.00 figure vs. the Indian rupee. 
  • A daily close above the 76.00 resistance can lead to further advances. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is trading just below the 76.00 figure while trading above the main SMAs on the daily chart. The bullish pressure stays intact and a break beyond the mentioned level can lead to more advances with the 76.50 resistance level next on the radar. Conversely, pullbacks down could find support near 75.50 and 75.00 levels in the medium-term.
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.878
Today Daily Change 0.0480
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 75.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.8721
Daily SMA50 75.6238
Daily SMA100 73.6107
Daily SMA200 72.4561
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.9361
Previous Daily Low 75.4036
Previous Weekly High 76.1945
Previous Weekly Low 75.0489
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.7327
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.607
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.5104
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.1907
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.9779
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.0429
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.2557
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.5754

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

