USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback parked below 76.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

  • USD/INR bull trend remains intact on the third day of the week.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 76.00 resistance. 
 

USD/INR uptrend remains intact as the spot is trading above the main SMAs. The quote is rebounding while challenging the 76.00 figure. As buyers remain in control a break beyond the mentioned level can open the gates to further gains towards the 76.50 and 77.00 levels in the medium-term. On the flip side, support can be seen near the 75.00 and 74.50 price levels.  
 
 

Today last price 75.8544
Today Daily Change 0.1151
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 75.7393
 
Daily SMA20 76.1203
Daily SMA50 75.1767
Daily SMA100 73.2566
Daily SMA200 72.2442
 
Previous Daily High 76.0101
Previous Daily Low 75.501
Previous Weekly High 76.34
Previous Weekly Low 75.14
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.8156
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.6955
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.4902
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.241
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.9811
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.9993
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.2592
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.5084

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

