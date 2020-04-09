USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback off fresh record highs vs. Indian rupee

  • USD/INR’s bull trend remains intact as the market is printing fresh record highs. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 76.50 resistance.  
 

The USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the spot is parked below the 76.50 resistance while bulls printed fresh record highs earlier. A break above the above-mentioned level should lead to further gains en route to the 77.00 and 78.00 price levels on the way up while support could emerge near the 75.50, 74.50 and 73.50 price levels on any pullback down.  
 
 

Today last price 76.33
Today Daily Change 0.4100
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 75.92
 
Daily SMA20 75.3766
Daily SMA50 73.4175
Daily SMA100 72.3345
Daily SMA200 71.5418
 
Previous Daily High 77.24
Previous Daily Low 75.5748
Previous Weekly High 77.605
Previous Weekly Low 74.95
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.6039
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.2109
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.2499
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.5798
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.5848
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.9151
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.9101
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.5802

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

