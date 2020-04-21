USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback in all-time highs, approaching 77.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend remains intact as the spot is trading in the all-time high.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 77.00 resistance.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR bull trend stays in place as the quote is in record highs. A break above the 77.00 resistance can lead to further gains towards the 78.00 and 79.00 figures. On the flip side, support can be seen near the 76.50, 75.50 and 74.50 levels on any pullback.  
 

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.935
Today Daily Change 0.2650
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 76.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.9726
Daily SMA50 74.2182
Daily SMA100 72.7145
Daily SMA200 71.8542
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.365
Previous Daily Low 76.3085
Previous Weekly High 77.58
Previous Weekly Low 75.7425
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.9614
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.7121
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.1973
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.7247
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.1408
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.2538
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.8377
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.3103

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

