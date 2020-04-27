USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback holding vs. Indian rupee, trades near 76.30 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is trading off the record high established last week at 76.97. 
  • The bull trend remains intact with bulls eyeing a break above the 76.50 level.  
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR bull trend remains intact as the market is trading above its main SMAs while making higher highs and lows. The spot is holding above the 75.50 support level while bulls are eager to resume the move up to bring the quote above the 76.50 level and the 77.00 figure en route towards the 78.00 figure. On the flip side, support can be seen near the 75.50 and 74.50 level. 
   

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.1545
Today Daily Change -0.1160
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 76.2705
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.1874
Daily SMA50 74.6191
Daily SMA100 72.9118
Daily SMA200 72.007
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.4795
Previous Daily Low 75.8955
Previous Weekly High 77.0105
Previous Weekly Low 75.8245
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.2564
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.1186
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.9508
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.6312
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.3668
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.5348
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.7992
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.1188

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood

EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown

GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown

GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline. 

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.

Read more

WTI heading lower again, trades sub-$14.00 a barrel

WTI heading lower again, trades sub-$14.00 a barrel

WTI is on the back foot again after a bounce from historic lows. Oil remains vulnerable to the downside as a break below 13.16 support should yield further weakness with bears having their eyes set on the 9.87 level on the way down. Resistance can be seen near 15.55 and 18.80 levels.

Oil News

Gold trades with modest losses near $1720 area, downside seems limited

Gold trades with modest losses near $1720 area, downside seems limited

Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, albeit has managed to recover a part of its early slide to the $1713 area.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures